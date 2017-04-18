The parents of an 11-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder have claimed God directed the path of the bullet.
Morgan Kuiper had been jumping on a trampoline in the back garden of her home in the Jamestown Township, Michigan, when she ran into her parents and complained that her arm had gone numb.
It turned out she had had been shot in her left shoulder.
“She was bleeding a little bit," her mother Missy Kuiper told US news channel Wood TV, adding that along with her husband Hib, she did not know what to think until Morgan told them she had "heard some gunshots".
She said: "We believe that God directed that bullet to go to her but into the right spot that nothing was damaging."
Doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet, but she has not suffered any lasting damage.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said three people were carrying out target practice near the Kuiper home and the shooting appears to have been an accident.
However, officers have not said from what range or direction the bullet came from.
It is not illegal to shoot on private property in the state of Michigan and the local prosecutor’s office will have to decide if any charges will be filed.
