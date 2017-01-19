Vice President-elect Mike Pence praised Barack Obama and Joe Biden for their cooperation with ensuring a smooth transition for the incoming Trump administration.

As Mr Obama concludes his presidency, he has consistently encouraged a smooth transition of power as one of the unique aspects of US democracy. While Mr Trump has fervently opposed many of Mr Obama’s signature policies, that has not stopped the President from helping the New York businessman from assuming his role as the new head of state.

“The cooperation that the outgoing administration has extended in this transition effort would make every American proud,” Mr Pence, who served as the chair of the transition team, told reporters.

“And I know the President-elect has expressed his appreciation not just for the hospitality, but for the collaboration of this administration in supporting our team’s transition efforts, and I would reiterate that today.”

Mr Pence's statement contradicts sentiments expressed by Mr Trump on Twitter following policy roadblocks put into place by Mr Obama.

In his final weeks in office, Mr Obama banned further Arctic drilling, protected funding for Planned Parenthood clinics, imposed further sanctions on Russia for alleged hacking to influence the election, among many other actions.

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!" said the President-elect, who customarily uses Twitter to respond to even the smallest of criticisms.

Mr Obama had previously called the transition effort “unusual” in an interview with 60 Minutes.

“It’s unusual. I’ll agree with that. And I suspect the President-elect would agree with that.

Donald Trump's most offensive moments

“Look, he’s an unconventional candidate. I don’t think there’s anybody who’s run a campaign like his successfully in modern history – not that I can think of – and as a consequence, because he didn’t have the supports of many of the establishment of his own party, he ran sort of an improvisational campaign.”

The outgoing President had lambasted Mr Trump on the campaign trail, asserting that he was “uniquely unqualified” to run the US. After Mr Trump won the election, following a 90 minute meeting, the White House said that Mr Obama’s position had not changed.

And since the election, Mr Obama has set up roadblocks to protect his legacy

Mr Obama has continuously warned of potential threats to democracy that have presented themselves in the months leading up to and following the 2016 election – and he believes it is important to preserve institutional norms that he says hold the country together.

“The one thing I’ve said to him directly, and … I would advise my Republican friends in Congress and supporters around the country, is just make sure that, as we go forward, certain norms, certain institutional traditions don’t get eroded.

“Because there’s a reason they’re in place."