A mother is grieving the loss of her daughter who was shot and killed in her car nearly 20 years after her 10-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside her Kansas home.

Casey Eaton, 34, of Kansas City, Kansas, was shot and killed in her car on Wednesday. She was found by police after officers were called to an area of the city at around 11pm following reports of shots being fired, KSHB reported.

Kansas City police issued a public appeal for information on the suspected killer, Emenencio C. Lansdown, who was charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in relation to Ms Eaton’s death but was not yet in custody.

He was apprehended by police on Sunday morning following a five-hour standoff with police, in which he fired at officers several times, WIBW reports.

Ms Eaton was the older sister of Pamela Bulter, who was kidnapped and murdered at the age of 10 in 1999. Ms Eaton, who was 16 at the time, witnessed her sister being grabbed from the street near their family’s house and pulled into the cab of a truck, which she screamed and chased after. Pamela was found beaten and strangled to death in nearby Missouri.

“I can’t believe this has happened to me again,” mother Cherry West said. “You kind of sit back and you wonder what have you done in life for something like this to be done to you,” she told Fox4News.

We need some help! pic.twitter.com/hqB9dfYhcW — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 22, 2017

Ms Eaton’s daughter has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for the funeral. It has raised more than $4,500 (£3,530) in four days.

“My mother was murdered last night,” the page reads. “She was murdered after she got off work in front of the house that she way staying at. My family needs help to pay for her funeral expenses. She left behind two sons and two daughters, a grandbaby, a mother, a father, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. We appreciate anything that you can help with.”

“I am just totally lost. It truly has to be a nightmare,” Ms West told KBMC. She said she hopes her daughters “wrap your arms around each other and fly high”.