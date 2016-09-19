New Yorkers offer victims free food and shelter after Chelsea bombing

In the wake of the bomb that detonated in Chelsea on Saturday night, New Yorkers are coming together with small acts of kindness.

One local Starbucks worker handed out hot drinks and pastries to New York Police Department officers as they guarded the scene of the explosion.

"I want to give y'all some coffee and some pastries," the employee said. “I just wanted to thank y’all. I wish I could do more."

When the bombs were discovered in New York and New Jersey over the weekend, New Yorkers anticipated a backlash against the Muslim community.

Even before police sent out emergency text alerts without photos of the suspect—only identifying him by his name, Ahmad Khan Rahami—people in the city opened their arms to anyone who might feel threatened or profiled across the five boroughs.

If any of my Muslim friends in NYC feel unsafe today DM me and I'll take the subway or walk with you — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) September 19, 2016 Muslim friends in NYC: If you feel unsafe being outside alone after the news n you're in Ridgewood area, lmk + I'll walk with you if i can. — emma (@emmabracy) September 19, 2016 If you look Middle Eastern (beard, brown skin, "look" like Ahmad Khan Rahami), please be careful today. Racial profiling is real. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) September 19, 2016 Dear Muslims, things to remember today: Your ID, charge your phones to 100%, sync camera to cloud, check in with friends, be aware of cops. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) September 19, 2016

The Standard High Line, a popular hotel located in the West Village, also offered free rooms to people living in the neighborhood where the bomb was set off.

Anyone providing proof of address was offered a a free dinner, worth up to $150.

“We are saddened by last night’s explosion. If you live on 23rd between 6th and 7th,” the company said in a statement on Sunday, Bbring proof of address and join us this evening at The Standard, High Line, for a room and dinner with us.”

One unnamed employee told amNewYork that the company tries to be as neighborly as possible. “People need help,” they said.