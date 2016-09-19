Five people have been detained and are being questioned as part of an investigation into Saturday night's bomb blast in Manhattan.

FBI agents stopped "a vehicle of interest in the investigation" of the Manhattan explosion on Sunday night, according to FBI spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser.

She would not provide further details, but a government official and a law enforcement source said that five people in the car were being questioned at an FBI building in lower Manhattan.

No-one has been charged with any crime and the investigation is continuing, Ms Langmesser said.

The investigation comes after 29 people were injured in a blast in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood.

An unexpoded pressure-cooker found four blocks away appeared "similar in design" to the first, governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Earlier on Saturday, a pipe bomb exploded in New Jersey, forcing the cancellation of a military charity 5K run. No-one was injured.

Late on Sunday, more suspicious devices were found near a train station in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

New York bomb explosion injures 29 people







Elizabeth mayor Christian Bollwage said the devices were found in a bag in a rubbish bin by two men who reported seeing wires and a pipe coming out of the package.

There turned out to be five devices in the bag. One of the devices exploded when a bomb squad robot accidentally cut the wrong wire while trying to disarm it. No injuries were reported.

Mysterious package detonated in New Jersey

On Sunday, a federal law enforcement official said the Chelsea bomb contained a residue of Tannerite, an explosive often used for target practice that can be bought in many sporting goods shops. The discovery of Tannerite may be important as authorities probe whether the three incidents are connected.

Mobile phones were discovered at the site of both bombings, but no Tannerite residue was identified in the New Jersey bomb remnants, in which a black powder was detected, said the official.

Authorities said the Manhattan bombing and New Jersey pipe bomb did not appear to be connected, though they were not ruling anything out.

Additional reporting by agencies