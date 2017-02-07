New York City school finds lead levels 16 times higher than Flint

Two public schools in the Bronx recently found elevated levels of lead in their water, with one testing 16 times higher than Flint, Michigan.

The city Department of Education issued a letter to parents on Monday informing them that lead levels are higher than the EPA’s action level of 15 parts per billion, NBC New York reports.

Ten of the 63 fixtures at PS 41 in Olinville are currently running high lead levels including four drinking fountains and several water faucets. Two water faucets tested at 442 parts per billion, the most toxic at the school.

“We're not saying it's not safe but we want to make sure we have precautionary measures in place for any child washing their hands or any worker washing their hand or anyone drinking water, that it's ok,” City Council Member Andy King told local Pix 11.

Parents are understandably worried and one father brought his daughter in for lead testing. "We're just trying to follow up and make sure there is nothing in her body," he told the news outlet.

Another school, IS 158, found high levels of lead in three classrooms, the girls restrooms, the kitchen, weight room, and boys locker room, the website DNAInfo reports, testing well above the EPA threshold.