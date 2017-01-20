In a final video message from the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama called for ideas as to what the couple should work towards in the months and years after they step down from the nation’s highest office.

The pair have launched a new website for their Obama Foundation, asking for feedback regarding future projects, locally and around the world.

Mr Obama described the foundation, based in south Chicago, as a "living, working centre for citizenship".

"Tell us what you want this project to be, and tell us what’s on your mind," he said.

"True democracy is a project that is much bigger than any one of us. It’s bigger than any one person, any one President or any one government," he said.

He also took another opportunity to thank his citizens for his opportunity to lead as the 44th President.

"We want to thank you once again from the bottom of our hearts for giving us the incredible privilege of serving this country that we love," he said.

Ms Obama said their plans were to "take a little break", catch up on sleep, spend time with family and take a temporary step back from online activity.

They would then focus on getting back to work.

"This will be your presidential centre as much as it will be ours," said Ms Obama.

The website, Obama.org, can also be accessed via Twitter and Instagram, and allows users to "add your voice" by sharing ideas and feedback.

I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

The outgoing Vice President, Joe Biden, is also setting up a foundation to carry out research on cancer, violence against women and foreign policy.