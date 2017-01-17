It will be hard to downsize from the White House, but the Obamas are reportedly moving into a $5.3m (£4.3m) home in Kalorama, just two miles away from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, when they leave their home of eight years this week.

President Barack Obama revealed in March last year that he and his family would be staying in Washington DC for an additional two years after his presidency ended, to enable daughter Sasha to finish school. He is the first president since Woodrow Wilson left office in 1921 to stay in the District of Columbia after leaving office.

Aptly the nine-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home the Obamas are set to move into was built in the 1920s. The 8,200 square foot property boasts an outside terrace and formal gardens, with a gated courtyard that can fit up to 10 vehicles.

The house is understood to be owned by Joe Lockhart, a former White House press secretary to President Clinton and now the executive vice president of communications at the NFL.

The residence was renovated in 2011 and removal vans have already been spotted outside the property this week.

The pictures from estate agent Washington Fine Properties are from 2014 however, meaning it is likely to be decorated differently when the Obamas move in.

When the Obamas allowed pictures to be taken of the family’s private residence within the White House, they revealed their love of art – and where the President kept his Grammy awards.

Rear - Patio and Garden (Mark McFadden )

Family Room (Mark McFadden )

Gourmet Kitchen into Family Room (Mark McFadden )

Sitting Room View #2 (Mark McFadden )