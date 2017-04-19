Barack and Michelle Obama might be long gone from the White House but their devoted fans continue to follow the former first couple's every move.

The pair, who left Washington DC after Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, are currently on holiday in the French Polynesian islands of Moorea and Tahiti.

But they are not alone there. Instead, they are joined by an all-star cast of Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen.

Winfrey, a talk show host and media mogul, has been hesitant to talk too openly about their trip on a 450-foot yacht off the coast of Tahiti since leaving the holiday.

Pressed about what they had gotten up to during the premiere of her new film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Winfrey told People: “I can’t talk about it, I can’t talk about!

“What happens on the boat stays on the boat”.

During their trip, the eclectic gang enjoyed lunch on Vanilla Island and eventually wound up at Bora Bora.

One particular photo of the holiday prompted social media to go into overdrive. The image in question featured the former President taking a picture of his wife, whom he married in 1992, on the deck of a boat.

Ms Obama appeared to be sporting natural hair, a look she recently garnered widespread praise for, while her husband was in sunglasses and white seaworthy trousers.

Since packing their bags and leaving the White House, the former first couple have been busy enjoying some well-deserved downtime. They have spent time at a resort in Tetiaroa – the South Pacific island once owned by Marlon Brando – where Obama has embarked on writing his White House memoir.

The former president also went kitesurfing on Mosquito Island on the British Virgin Islands alongside Richard Branson. Sporting a backwards baseball cap and flip-flops, he looked more relaxed than ever.