A “manhunt” is underway for the man who allegedly shot dead a female police officer outside a Walmart in Florida.

Suspect Markeith Loyd, 41, allegedly killed Debra Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the police department on Monday morning.

The Master Sergeant was also a wife and mother of two children.

Orlando police department John Mina wrote on twitter: "It is with such a heavy heart that I have to tell you that Master Sgt Debra Clayton a 17-year veteran of OPD, died at 7:40 am."

In a cruel twist of events, the unnamed deputy sheriff who was involved in the manhunt also died. He was killed on his motorcyle when a vehicle turned in front of him.

The suspect was spotted fleeing in a vehicle, said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and has not yet been located.

"He walked by me, had a security vest and everything," witness James Herman told WFTV.

"I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down."

He is wanted for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

Suspec Markeith Loyd (Orlando Police Department)



Sheriff Jerry Demings said at a press conference that Clayton was a "hero".

"We're sad on this day for many reasons," he said.

A total of 17 local schools were placed on lock down while the search for the suspect is underway.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said it was an “official day of mourning”.