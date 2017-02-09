1/27 7 February 2017 The remains of a car burnt by protesters on Monday night, in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, France. French police say over 20 protesters were detained during an eruption of violence against police in the Paris suburbs in which a police car was torched. The violence in the night of Monday to Tuesday is a show of outrage in support of a young black man who authorities allege was sodomised by a police officer's baton Getty Images

2/27 7 February 2017 Pakistani Security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted a Frontier Corps vehicle near the Afghan border in Chaman, Pakistan. At least two Frontier Corps personnel were wounded when a bomb, planted on a road side, exploded as convoy of Pakistani security forces was passing nearby in Chaman EPA

3/27 7 February 2017 An Israeli border policeman walks near workers lifting a housing unit with a crane during the demolition of the illegal Jewish settlement of Amona at the West Bank. Israeli police completed the evacuation of Jewish settlers from the West Bank settlement of Amona in compliance with an Israeli court order that ruled the settlement illegal EPA

4/27 7 February 2017 Israeli settler Tamar Nizri cries after her housing unite (L) was destroyed by an Israeli bulldozer during the demolition of the illegal Jewish settlement of Amona at the West Bank EPA

6/27 7 February 2017 Civil defense members work at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria Reuters

7/27 7 February 2017 Military commanders salute during a meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran Reuters

8/27 6 February 2017 People hold a sign reading "Justice for Theo" during a protest in Aulnay-sous-Bois, northern Paris, a day after a French police officer was charged with the rape of a youth who was severely injured after allegedly being sodomised with a baton Getty Images

9/27 5 February 2017 A Serbian woman looks on as bulldozers take down a concrete wall near the main bridge in the town of Mitrovica, after the Kosovo government reached an agreement with country's ethnic Serb minority to resolve the issue of a contested wall symbolically dividing the city of Mitrovica Getty Images

10/27 5 February 2017 Bulldozers demolish a wall following weeks of tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo Reuters

11/27 5 February 2017 Libyan coast guard police help an Illegal immigrant and a child who were rescued at sea off the coast of Libya, get off a boat in the capital Tripoli Getty Images

12/27 5 February 2017 Afghan youth shovel snow from the rooves of houses in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

13/27 5 February 2017 Migrants warm themselves by a fire from the morning cold in an abandoned warehouse where they took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping rough in freezing conditions in central Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded EU borders AP

14/27 4 February 2017 Soldiers destroy ten hectares of a marijuana plantation after the Mexican army found it, while patrolling the area in Mocorito, in Sinaloa State, Mexico Reuters

15/27 4 February 2017 Ukrainian servicemen patrol at the humanitarian aid center in Avdiivka, Ukraine AP

16/27 4 February 2017 A Ukrainian serviceman patrols at the humanitarian aid center in Avdiivka, Ukraine AP

17/27 30 January 2017 Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem Reuters

18/27 30 January 2017 Polish President Andrzej Duda (C) and US Ambassador to Poland Paul Jones (background R), deputy Commander of US troops in Europe, General Timothy Ray (2-L) and the Commander of the ground forces of the US to Europe, General Ben Hodges (L), attend the inauguration of the Polish-US American military training with the participation of the US Armoured brigade Combat Group, on the range in Zagan, west Poland EPA

19/27 30 January 2017 US army M1 Abrams tank fires after the inauguration ceremony of bilateral military training between US and Polish troops in Zagan, Poland Reuters

20/27 30 January 2017 Deputy Commander, United States European Command Lieutenant General Timothy Ray speaks during a ceremony opening Polish and US Army exercise on training fields in Zagan, Poland AP

21/27 30 January 2017 Iranian top officials pray before the flag draped coffins in the funeral of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building, in Tehran, Iran AP

24/27 30 January 2017 A leprosy patient sits inside her room at the leprosy hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. World Leprosy Day is observed on 30 January every year to increase the public awareness of the leprosy disease EPA

25/27 30 January 2017 A police officer stands by a monitor projecting images of migrants crammed into a van during a press conference to illustrate an anti-migrants trafficking operation, at the police headquarters in Milan, Italy. Police in Milan announced the results of a two-year investigation into a land-based trafficking network for migrants who reach Italy by sea. Thirty-four arrest warrants were issued in Italy, France and Germany against the Egyptian-headed organization that arranged for transport for the migrants from Sicily to Milan and beyond AP

26/27 30 January 2017 People gather for Lunar New Year as lanterns hang from the trees at Ditan park in Beijing Getty Images