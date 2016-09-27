The list of appropriate responses to the current political landscape in the US includes howling at the moon, putting yourself through a table WWE-style and spontaneously, wilfully combusting, but calling the police for assistance is not one of them.

This was the message from Lawrence police in Kansas, who tweeted last night: “REMINDER We realize politics can make emotions run high, but being mad at a presidential candidate in a debate is NOT a reason to call 911.”

Presumably referencing recent calls made to the precinct, the post has already been retweeted over 20,000 times by angry debate viewers.

REMINDER

We realize politics can make emotions run high, but being mad at a presidential candidate in a debate is NOT a reason to call 911. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 26, 2016

Around 100 million people are believed to have tuned in to intoirst televised exchange between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump last night, which saw the candidates discuss ISIS, tax returns, email leaks and crime.

Health also inevitably came up, with Trump claiming that the Democrat didn’t have the “stamina” to be president.

“As soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a cease fire, a release of dissidents, an opening of new opportunities in nations around the world, or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a Congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina,” Clinton fired back.