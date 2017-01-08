Two Long Island police officers could face disciplinary actions after they were seen on video taking a selfie together in front of a burning house.

The officers were called to the New York suburb of Uniondale because of a house fire Thursday, according to the Nassau County Police Department. A video first published by NBC New York shows the two unnamed officers taking a picture while a fire engulfed the home behind them.

Police department officials did not take the video lightly.

“The contents of this video are very concerning to the department and are currently under investigation. If these officers are found to be in violation of any department rules and regulations, they will be appropriately disciplined,” Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter said in a statement.

James Carver, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, a union representing police officers, told NBC New York that the union will not comment on an ongoing internal investigation. Carver did not return a call Saturday from The Washington Post.

The content of the video was met with criticism from Nassau County legislator Kevan Abrahams (D), who told NBC New York that it shows “the lowest level of professionalism.”

At least one neighbour, however, believes otherwise.

Neighbour Emma Zaccarini told NBC New York that she does not believe the officers should be punished, because they helped her get out of her home. The 86-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair lives next door to the house that caught fire.

The fire in the single-family home on Dale Place in Uniondale was reported just after 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the police department. No one was injured in the fire, the cause of which remains unclear.

A call to the fire chief of the Uniondale Fire Department was not returned.

The names of the officers have not been released.

