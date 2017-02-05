Campaigners have accused the Red Cross of hypocrisy after it held its annual fundraising ball at a luxury resort owned by Donald Trump - and welcomed the US President to the event.

The charity, which works to support refugees, hosted the gala at the billionaire businessman's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida at a time when he is engulfed in a row over his decision to ban refugees entering the US for at least 120 days, and indefinitely in the case of migrants from Syria.

The United Nations (UN) said thousands of refugees were left stranded in their countries of origin when the ban was introduced, including many who had "disposed of their few possessions and given up their livelihoods and shelters all in the expectation that they were about to start new lives".

The Red Cross is providing humanitarian aid to those affected, including "food and water at ports of entry; blankets, toiletries and other aid; and health, mental health and spiritual care service”.

On its website, the charity even refers to the Syrian conflict as "one of the most daunting humanitarian crises in decades".





"Millions of refugees are fleeing conditions in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, creating one of the most daunting humanitarian crises in decades. The Red Cross is working in numerous countries to help as these families migrate from their homeland in search of a better life."

By contrast, Mr Trump has highlighted those very same displaced people as potential terrorists.

"We have no idea who these people are, we [the US] are the worst when it comes to paperwork," he said in November. "This could be one of the great Trojan horses."

It is not the first time the Red Cross’s lavish fundraising gala has been held at Mar-a-Largo but the move is particularly contentious this year because of Mr Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

A spokesperson for the charity said it does not take political positions and attempts to remain neutral. Event organisers also said the venue was chosen well in advance - but added that the location of next year’s gala had not yet been decided.

However, critics questioned why the organisation was giving money to Mr Trump at the same time as it is fighting to help the victims of his policies, and demonstrators outside the resort protested against the decision.

Say what?! @RedCross, the Internet is not playing. Your donations are about to take a hit… #TheResistance https://t.co/LDmYxapft0 — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 31, 2017

.@RedCross, a group ostensibly devoted to helping displaced people, held a gala with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last night. https://t.co/2DyqsmMqgC — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) February 5, 2017

.@RedCross, which has been failing disaster victims & should be a refugee champion, held a gala last night for the anti-refugee president. — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) February 5, 2017

Stephen P. Milo, a Miami resident who organised the protest before stepping aside citing safety concerns, said: “The Red Cross does good things, but there's some irony in having the fundraiser there, and I do want to shed light on that. Wait a minute — you're talking about alleviating human suffering and you're having this event here?"

This year’s fundraising gala was predicted to cost $400,000 to put on and was expected to raise $925,000 for the charity. Many of the costs will be paid directly to Mr Trump’s business.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The lavish ball was given the theme “Vienna to Versailles” and saw the resort’s ballroom decked out in gold and silver decorations. Mr Trump made an appearance along with with his wife, Melania. Before entering the ball, he responded to news that a Seattle judge had ruled his travel ban was unconstitutional and must be suspended.

Mr Trump vowed to fight on, saying: “We’ll win. For the safety of the country, we’ll win.”

The controversy comes months after the American Red Cross was criticised by victims of a deadly earthquake in Haiti, who told donors not to give money to the charity because of reports it had squandered funds.

The charity was accused of building just six homes in the Caribbean nation since 2010 – despite raising almost half a billion dollars in donations and pledging to build 700.