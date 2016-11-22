Repo man pays off debt on elderly couple's car after towing it

After repossessing an elderly couple’s car in Illinois, Jim Ford decided to pay off the debt and return the 1998 Buick back to the owners. “When I got home that night, I said to myself, ‘They are a real nice elderly couple. I gotta do something. I can’t just take their car,’ ” Mr Ford recently told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The 41-year-old repo man tried and failed to get a local bank to finance the car, then, he decided to set up a GoFundMe account to pay for the vehicle. With the help of friends in the auto industry, it only took one night for the campaign to raise $3,500.

Before Mr Ford brought the vehicle back to Stanford and Patty Kipping, he fixed the vehicle’s headlights, radiator and changed the oil. The couple excitedly accepted the car and the rest of the money from the GoFundMe campaign. Patty called the gift a miracle come true and admitted that they were unsure how they would replace the vehicle.