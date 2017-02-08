The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee met with Donald Trump on Tuesday, agreed with the president's request not to talk about oversight and reiterated that it's unlikely his panel will investigate the businessman's sprawling empire.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah told reporters that before he even sat down in the Oval Office, “The President said, 'No oversight. You can't talk about anything that has to do with oversight,”' Chaffetz responded: “Fair enough.”

At a briefing at his Capitol office following the 30-minute meeting with Trump, Chaffetz said he is unlikely to grant requests by Democrats to investigate possible conflicts of interest involving Trump's businesses.

​Chaffetz had promised before the election that he would investigate Democrat Hillary Clinton for years.

The congressman insisted his committee will pursue a “vigorous oversight agenda” under an all-Republican government.

“I think on the surface it's tougher to do oversight when it's your own party, but you have a job to do,” Chaffetz said. “My job is not to be the president's cheerleader, but I do want to fix things. And there are a lot of broken things. And there's always somebody doing something stupid somewhere.”

Trump and his team “understand that, I think,” Chaffetz said. “I think it's a good message (for Trump) to say 'I'm not going to slow you down. I'm not going to put the brakes on.' ''

Democrats have called for investigations into Trump's financial ties with foreign businesses and governments, as well as his lease with the U.S. government for a luxury hotel near the White House.

Chaffetz said he has questions for the General Services Administration about the Trump organization's contract to run the hotel at the Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, but said, “the president is exempt under Section 208” of the US criminal code from conflict of interest laws.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

“The Democrats can flail and complain and run around with their heads cut off, but the reality is he's exempt from this,” Chaffetz said.

Chaffetz said he briefed Trump on a number of issues important to him, including former President Barack Obama's designation of the Bears Ears national monument in Utah, which Chaffetz and other Utah officials oppose. The men also discussed postal reform, tax reform and construction and security of US embassies abroad.

AP