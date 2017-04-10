Politicians in Texas have been accused of making "symbolic gestures" as they debate which gun to adopt as the official symbol for the state where 3,200 people are shot dead every year.

A proposal nominating the cannon passed its first legislative hurdle in the state senate last week, while another suggests 1847 Colt Walker pistol should represent Lone Star State.

A third proposal calls for the Bowie knife to be designated Texas’ official state knife. The state already has an official tree (the pecan), fish (the Guadalupe bass) and cooking device (the cast-iron Dutch oven).

The cannon is a popular choice for the state’s official weapon because it was used in the first military engagement of the Texas Revolution, which eventually led to the state separating from Mexico.

During the 1835 Battle of Gonzales, Mexican soldiers tried to take a cannon from a group of Texans who resisted and taunted their foes with a flag featuring the phrase ‘Come and take it’.

Don Huffines, a Republican state senator who is leading the campaign to adopt the cannon told The Guardian: “Obviously the cannon is the most significant symbol we have for the state of Texas, our sense of independence, our strength of being responsible as individuals and not reliant on the government, our sense of liberty, our sense of virtue.

“A cannon is symbolic, it’s not about promoting violence, but our history speaks for itself, our heritage speaks for itself, and it is a heritage, a history, of using the cannon for our liberty and our independence. It’s the spirit of Texas. We don’t have people down here complaining about cannon control.”

Protests call for stricter gun-control laws in Washington DC







12 show all Protests call for stricter gun-control laws in Washington DC





















1/12 Protesters hold up signs and flags to show solidarity with House Democrats after they staged a sit in over gun-control laws on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 23. 2016. Andrew Caballero/AFP/Getty Images

2/12 A lone protester wears tape printed with the U.S. flag on her mouth while attending an open hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence where intelligence chiefs, including Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, testified at the U.S. Capitol February 25, 2016 in Washington, DC. Clapper said that the group known as the Islamic State, or ISIS, has become a greater global threat than al-Qaida ever was. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

3/12 U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) waves to supporters along with House Democrats after their sit-in over gun-control law on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2016. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

4/12 Supporters of House Democrats taking part in a sit-in on the House Chamber shout encouragement from outside the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. Led by civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) Democrats, have maintained control of the House chamber since this morning demanding a vote on gun control legislation. Pete Marovich/Getty

5/12 U.S. House Democrats walk out on the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after their sit-in over gun-control law, June 23, 2016. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

6/12 A poster for the gun-control law support is left on the ground on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2016. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

7/12 U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) applauds as Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) (L) waves to supporters along with House Democrats after their sit-in over gun-control law on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2016. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

8/12 Supporters of House Democrats taking part in a sit-in on the House Chamber shout encouragement from outside the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. Led by civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) Democrats have maintained control of the House chamber since this morning demanding a vote on gun control legislation. Pete Marovich/Getty

9/12 U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) and Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) (L) walk out with House Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after their sit-in over gun-control law, June 23, 2016. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

10/12 U.S. House Democrats walk out on the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after their sit-in over gun-control law, June 23, 2016. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

11/12 U.S. House Democrats walk out on the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after their sit-in over gun-control law, June 23, 2016. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

12/12 Protesters hold up signs and flags to show solidarity with House Democrats after they staged a sit in over gun-control laws on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 23. 2016. Andrew Caballero/AFP/Getty Images

Politicians could end up approving a number of official weapons.

“There’s room for all three, there really is,” said Mr Huffines in reference to proposals in favour of the cannon, the Colt pistol and the Bowie knife.

As some US states consider tougher gun control regulations, Texas has moved in the other direction. Last year it introduced new rules allowing Texans to openly carry handguns providing they first secure a permit, while gun owners can now legally carry concealed weapons on university campuses.

Politicians are also considering a proposal to allow handguns to be carried without the need for a licence.

Critics accused Texas’ politicians of making “symbolic gestures” rather than acting to tackle gun violence in a state where 3,200 people are shot dead every year.

“There is so much more we need to do in Texas to protect our families and law enforcement from gun violence”, Alexandra Chasse, of the Texas branch of campaign group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, told The Guardian. “I hope legislators will work with us with those goals in mind, rather than focusing on symbolic gestures.”