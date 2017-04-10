California shooting: 'Multiple victims' at primary school in San Bernardino

A gunman opened fire at a primary school in San Bernardino, California killing two adults and injuring two students, local police have confirmed.

San Bernardino police said they believe it to be a "murder suicide" that took place inside a classroom. The male victim is said to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Maria Garcia of the San Bernardino school district said the threat has been contained but did not confirm whether the female or male victim was a teacher.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two students have been airlifted to a local hospital and are in critical condition, according to police.

They are investigating the shooting as a possible domestic violence matter that involved the teacher.

Approximately 500 students from North Park Elementary School have been evacuated to the nearby Cajon High School for safety and to be reunited with parents. Other area schools, including Cal State University San Bernardino, were put on lockdown as a precaution.

The city experienced a terror attack in 2015 in which 14 people were killed and 22 injured. ​A married couple, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashneem Malik, targeted a Department of Public Health holiday party.

