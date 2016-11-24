Authorities in California are hunting for two escaped prisoners after four inmates cut through the bars of a second-storey window and rappelled down the side of a jail using a makeshift rope.

Two of the prisoners were soon recaptured soon after escaping from the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose at around 11pm on wedneday night.

However, the other two remained at large and were being sought by the police.

SCC Sheriff's Office is currently working an escape from the Santa Clara County Main Jail. If you see either of them, call 911 immediately pic.twitter.com/F1n5Cvbciv — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) November 24, 2016

Sgt Rich Glennon told the Associated Press the two prisoners still at large after making their escape using a rope made from bedding, were Rogelio Chavez and Lanon Campbell. An officer patrolling the jail’s perimeter spotted the men as they made their escape.

“He kind of thought he saw some movement in the shadows looked up and saw some bedding in the window,” said Mr Glennon.

45 deputies involved in the search for 2 inmates who escaped from Santa Clara County Jail. https://t.co/tugMOAm5sA pic.twitter.com/FSh3G4bsGW — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) November 24, 2016

Both Chavez and Campbell were facing false imprisonment and weapons charges, among other counts, when they made their escape, the AP said. Several local agencies are searching for the men, with help from dogs and a helicopter using thermal imaging.

The men were last seen in their jail clothing, consisting of an orange top over gray bottoms. Chavez has a distinctive face tattoo that resembles an inky gash going through his left eye.

The recaptured men, whose names are not being released, are expected to face charges for the escape.

Mr Glennon warned the public off approaching the men if they see them, but is asking people in the area to remain vigilant.

“We definitely don’t want the community to approach these individuals, but be aware of anything suspicious,” he said.