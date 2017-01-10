The Senate confirmation hearings of key members of Donald Trump’s incoming administration must be delayed until full background checks have been completed, two former top White House lawyers have said.

Norman L Eisen, who served as the chief White House ethics lawyer under George W Bush, and Richard W Painter, who held the post under Barack Obama, said going ahead with the hearings would be “absurd” and accused Mr Trump of creating a “serious problem”.

The US Office of Government Ethics (OGE) has not yet had time to complete the financial disclosure reports and other checks that all candidates for senior government posts must undergo, in part because some of the candidates submitted their paperwork so late.

The delay in the completion of background checks has led to calls for the Senate’s formal confirmation hearings for some of Mr Trump’s nominees to be postponed until they have been properly vetted.

Mr Eisen and Mr Painter said this was a necessity. In an article for The Guardian, they wrote: “Short-changing the ethics review process in Congress jeopardizes nominees’ ability to do their jobs if confirmed.

“Completion of the ethics review process prior to Senate confirmation hearings ensures that all parties have a detailed understanding of the nominee’s commitments prior to taking office, offers full transparency to the Senate, and mitigates the opportunity for undue influence on the independent ethics review process.”

The need for financial disclosures is “more compelling than ever” because Mr Trump has nominated more billionaires than any other administration, they added.

Republican senators had previously demanded all vetting was completed before Barack Obama’s appointees were confirmed. In a letter sent in February 2009, Mitch McConnell, then the Senate minority leader and now its majority leader, wrote to Democrats demanding that “the Office of Government Ethics letter [be] complete and submitted to the committee in time for review and prior to a committee hearing”.

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

Mr Eisen and Mr Painter said the lack of checks on Mr Trump’s appointees was a reflection on the President-elect’s refusal to fully address fears about his own conflicts of interest.

They said: “The tone of ethical leadership and conduct is set at the top. The failure of Trump as president-elect to address the conflicts of interest and constitutional problems deriving from his own business interests is a serious problem. Senators, and all of us, cannot address these and other conflicts without that information.”

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions has now announced it will it delay the confirmation hearing of Betsy DeVos, Mr Trump’s pick for Education Secretary.

The committee did not give a reason for the postponement other than to say it was “at the request of the Senate leadership to accommodate the Senate schedule”. The OGE has not yet completed its checks on Ms DeVos, after admitting it was overwhelmed with work vetting Mr Trump’s nominees.

Mr Eisen and Mr Painter had earlier said: “The notion that DeVos will be questioned before entering into an ethics agreement and disclosing it along with her financial holdings is absurd.”

Golden Globes: Meryl Streep condemns Donald Trump's behaviour

Mr Trump’s Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, had previously suggested there was “no reason” to delay the hearings.

He told Fox News: “They have to get moving. They have to move faster. They have all the information. These are people that have been highly successful in their lives. They need to move quicker."

“The fact is there’s no reason [to delay]. t’s the first week of January, they have all the details that they need, they have all the information that they need.

It’s no different from any other new administration coming in. The American people demand it. Change was voted for and change we will get.”