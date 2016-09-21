Football chief's niece murdered after 'ransom paid wasn't high enough'

The niece of the Spanish Football Association President has been killed after being kidnapped in Mexico.

Maria Villar Galaz had been missing since 13 September.

She was forced to withdraw money from cash machines in addition to being held for ransom.

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia Margallo said the kidnappers had been paid – but less then they asked for, AFP reports.

An unknown woman's body was found on 15 September in the city of Toluca near Mexico City. The body was identified as Ms Galaz on 21 September.

Mr Margallo told Onda Cero radio: "An amount was paid, although much lower than what they had asked, and we were convinced that it would be a matter of time before she appeared safe and sound.

"Unfortunately things did not turn out that way. It is very sad news and totally unexpected."

Two members of Ms Galaz's family travelled to Mexico to secure her release accompanied by two Spanish police officers.

Her uncle, Angel Maria Villar, has been president of the Spanish Football Association since 1988.