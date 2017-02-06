An advert shown during the Super Bowl had to be changed because its depiction of Donald Trump’s proposed wall between the US and Mexico was deemed too controversial.

The uncut version of the advert shows a mother and daughter travelling across Mexico to reach the US border, where they are confronted with a high wall built to keep them out.

But Fox, the network that airs the annual American football championship match, refused to broadcast the clip in its original form, according to 84 Lumber, the company behind the advert.

Amy Smiley, the construction firm’s director of marketing, told the Washington Post Fox had raised “concerns about some of the elements” in the footage.

She said the “conversation in the media exploded around this topic, and it evolved into something controversial that made Fox a little too uncomfortable”.

The 90-second clip aired last night showed the first half of the pair’s journey, inviting viewers to watch the advert’s conclusion online.

“Of course we were disappointed,” Ms Smiley told the newspaper. “But ultimately, it’s their network and their decision.”

The sorrow and frustration of the mother and daughter in the original version of the advert, called ‘The Journey Begins’, is shown to lift when they find a door has been built into the wall.

Soon after taking office, the President signed an executive order directing the construction of a wall along the border between the US and Mexico.

Fox is believed to have charged advertisers more than $5m (£4m) for a 30-second advertising slot during the Super Bowl this year, according to Variety.

The Independent has contacted Fox Sports for comment.