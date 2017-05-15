The US has claimed Syria’s Bashar al-Assad has constructed a large crematorium and is using it to dispose of the bodies of up to 50 political prisoners it is said to be executing every week.

Amnesty International reported in February that an average of 20 to 50 people were hanged each week at the Sednaya military prison north of Damascus. Between 5,000 and 13,000 people had been executed there in the years since since a popular uprising descended into a bitter civil war, it said. The group said the process being carried out to crush any dissent against the Assad government and that the majority of those being killed in mass hangings, were civilians opposed to the government.

Stuart Jones, acting assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, said the US believed a crematorium had been built at the jail, though he did not provide evidence to prove the claim.

Jones said Assad regime killing up to 50 detainees a day at Sednaya prison, buried in mass graves, believes installed a crematorium — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 15, 2017

“Credible sources have believed that many of the bodies have been disposed in mass graves,” Mr Jones told reporters. “We now believe that the Syrian regime has installed a crematorium in the Sednaya prison complex which could dispose of detainees’ remains with little evidence.”

Reuters said during the briefing, he showed aerial images of what he said was a crematorium. He also claimed that Russia had “either aided in or passively looked away as the regime has” engaged in mass murders” and other atrocities.

Some will be disinclined to believe the allegations from the State Department and dismiss them as little more than the latest instance of propaganda from Washington. The US, UK and other nations have repeatedly accused Syria of various humans rights abuses during the six year conflict.

Chemical attack '100 per cent fabrication', Assad says

Earlier this year, Syria and Russia denied Western claims that chemical weapons had been used against Syrian civilians.

During a meeting in Washington with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Mr Jones said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said “Russia must now, with great urgency, exercise its great influence over the Syrian regime”.

Mr Jones also said he was not optimistic about a Russia-brokered deal to set up “de-escalation zones” inside Syria.

The deal was reached with support from Iran and Turkey during ceasefire talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana earlier this month.

“In light of the failures of the past ceasefire agreements, we have reason to be skeptical,” said Mr Jones.

Mr Jones said Assad’s government had carried out air strikes, chemical attacks, extrajudicial killings, starvation, and other measures to target civilians and its opponents. He criticised Russia and Iran for maintaining their support for Assad despite those tactics.

World news in pictures







49 show all World news in pictures































































































1/49 11 May 2017 The Borobudur temple seen illuminated during celebrations for Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia Getty Images

2/49 11 May 2017 Buddhist followers walk around the Borobudur temple during Pradaksina procession as a part of celebrations for Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia Getty Images

3/49 10 May 2017 Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela Reuters

4/49 10 May 2017 Protesters denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government Getty Images

5/49 10 May 2017 Protesters outside a federal building in Los Angeles, California denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump Getty Images

6/49 10 May 2017 Isabel Cardenas holds a sign in Los Angeles, California as protestors denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government Getty Images

7/49 10 May 2017 Protesters on an overpass above the 101 freeway denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government in Los Angeles, California Getty Images

8/49 10 May 2017 Protesters on an overpass above the 101 freeway denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government in Los Angeles, California Getty Images

9/49 10 May 2017 Volunteers carry water for the displaced as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq Reuters

10/49 10 May 2017 Alibaba employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province Reuters

11/49 10 May 2017 Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang and employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province Reuters

12/49 10 May 2017 Indian villagers and forestry workers gather around the carcass of an elephant as it lies near railway tracks after being struck by a passenger train at Kiranchandra Tea Garden, some 30kms, from Siliguri Getty Images

13/49 9 May 2017 A woman and a girl run away as riot security forces and demonstrators clash during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tariba, Venezuela Reuters

14/49 9 May 2017 Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tariba, Venezuela Reuters

15/49 9 May 2017 Protestors linked to streets movements install an inflatable figure resembling former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dressed as a prisoner in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil EPA

16/49 9 May 2017 Messages are seen on plastic containers filled with faeces, called 'Poopootovs', which is a play on Molotov cocktails, before they are thrown at security forces during protests, in addition to the usual rocks and petrol bombs, in Caracas, Venezuela. The messages read, 'Freedom', 'Free Venezuela', 'For the future', 'For Venezuela', 'This is you', 'For the political prisoners', 'Murderers', 'GNB you are this' and 'For our children' Reuters

17/49 9 May 2017 Alan Ruschel and Helio Neto, Chapocoense survivors of the air crash in Colombia last November, visit the spot of the accident near La Union, Colombia Getty Images

18/49 9 May 2017 Allan Ruschel, a Brazilian player who survived the air crash in which most of the Chapocoense football team died in Colombia last November, hugs the firewoman who helped him on the night of the accident, at la Union, Antioquia Getty Images

19/49 9 May 2017 Alan Ruschel, Chapocoense survivor of the air crash in Colombia last November, in La Union, Colombia, for their final match against Colombian team Atletico Nacional for the Recopa Sudamericana Getty Images

20/49 9 May 2017 Family and friends mourn the death of their loved ones during the massive wake in San Isidro Chilchotla, Puebla state, Mexico Getty Images

21/49 9 May 2017 US former President Barack Obama is silhouetted as he leaves the stage at the end of his speech during the third edition of 'Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit' focussing on new technologies for feeding the globe, from agriculture to distribution in Milan Getty Images

22/49 9 May 2017 A protestor holds stones to throw at police forces during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

23/49 9 May 2017 Police forces shoot at protestors during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

24/49 9 May 2017 Protestors stand by burning barricades during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

25/49 9 May 2017 Russian servicemen march at Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow Getty Images

26/49 9 May 2017 Russian servicewomen march at Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow Getty Images

27/49 8 May 2017 A demonstrator performs on a violin during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela EPA

28/49 8 May 2017 A Venezuelan opposition demonstrator waves a flag at the riot police in a clash during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caraca Getty Images

29/49 8 May 2017 Demonstrators help another protestor during clashes with members of the National Bolivarian Guard (GNB) in Caracas, Venezuela EPA

30/49 8 May 2017 Canada geese (Branta canadensis) swin floodwaters near a house in St-Eustache, Quebec, Canada EPA

31/49 8 May 2017 Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) bring sand bags to protect the library and the city hall by floodwaters in Oka, Quebec, Canada EPA

32/49 8 May 2017 Outgoing French President Francois Hollande touches the arm of French president-elect Emmanuel Macron, during a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris AP

33/49 8 May 2017 Ceremonial troops prepare for a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris, France. French president-elect Emmanuel Macron, will appear Monday alongside current President Francois Hollande in commemoration of the end of World War II AP

34/49 8 May 2017 Reza Parastesh, a doppelganger of Barcelona and Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi, poses for a picture with fans in a street in Tehran, Iran AFP/Getty Images

35/49 8 May 2017 French riot police face off with demonstrators the day after the country went to the polls, in Paris Reuters

36/49 7 May 2017 Outgoing French President Francois Hollande looks out of a window, next to the last survivor of the 1944 Tulle massacre Jean Viacroze, as he visits polling stations after casting his ballot in Tulle, central France Getty Images

37/49 7 May 2017 Former US President Barack Obama speaks after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts Reuters

38/49 7 May 2017 Former President Barack Obama, right, is presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award by former US Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, in Boston AP

39/49 2 May 2017 Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash as seen from Beganding village in Karo Getty Images

40/49 2 May 2017 A member of the Syrian civil defence, known as The White Helmets, teaches schoolchildren how to protect themselves in case of an air strike during a war safety awareness campaign conducted by the group in the rebel-held area of Harasta, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus Getty Images

41/49 2 May 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia Reuters

42/49 2 May 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia Reuters

43/49 2 May 2017 Israeli children look through binoculars during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel Reuters

44/49 2 May 2017 An Israeli girl plays with a rifle during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel Reuters

45/49 1 May 2017 Police block the street as smoke pours into the air following a series of loud blasts were heard in Toronto The Canadian Press via AP

46/49 1 May 2017 A Bolivarian National Guard water cannon puts out a gasoline bomb that fell on an armored vehicle during an opposition May Day march in Caracas, Venezuela AP

47/49 1 May 2017 An opposition activist clashes with the police during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held on May Day, in Caracas Getty Images

48/49 1 May 2017 Venezuelan opposition activists protect themselves and prepare to confront a water cannon, during clashes with police within a march against President Nicolas Maduro, held on May Day in Caracas Getty Images

49/49 1 May 2017 Venezuelan opposition activists clash with riot police as they demonstrate against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas Getty Images

“These atrocities have been carried out seemingly with the unconditional support from Russia and Iran,” Mr Jones said. “The [Assad] regime must stop all attacks on civilian and opposition forces. And Russia must bear responsibility to ensure regime compliance.”

The State Department released commercial satellite photographs showing what it described as a building in the prison complex that was modified to support the crematorium. The photographs, taken over the course of several years, beginning in 2013, do not definitely prove the building is a crematorium, but they show construction consistent with such use, said the Associated Press.

Earlier this year, Amnesty called the prison a “slaughterhouse”.

“The horrors depicted in this report reveal a hidden, monstrous campaign, authorised at the highest levels of the Syrian government, aimed at crushing any form of dissent within the Syrian population,” said Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for Research at Amnesty International’s regional office in Beirut.

“We demand that the Syrian authorities immediately cease extrajudicial executions and torture and inhuman treatment at Sednaya prison and in all other government prisons across Syria. Russia and Iran, the government’s closest allies, must press for an end to these murderous detention policies.”