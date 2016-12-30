A high school student posed as an FBI agent to pressure a prostitute into performing sex acts on him for free, police have said.

Anthony Harris, 18, was arrested after the woman he thought he was talking to online turned out to be a team of vice squad officers from the Tulsa Police Department in Oklahoma.

The student allegedly said he was an FBI agent recently assigned to the Tulsa area, and told someone he thought was a female prostitute that "if you don’t want to go to jail, we will have to do some negotiating," Kfor.com reported.

Officers told Harris, of Collinsville, Oklahoma, a prostitute would meet him at a local hotel, where they arrested him in the car park.

Police records show he has since been charged with false impersonation of an officer, soliciting prostitution and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He is due to appear in court on 4 January.