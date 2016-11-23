  1. News
Thanksgiving 2016: Opening hours for Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other nationwide stores

Time to get in line for a bargain

BLACK FRIDAY: Shoppers browse inside a Best Buy Co. store in Peoria, Illinois Bloomberg

Forget Black Friday – and wolf down the turkey and trimmings. If you really want to get an early bargain from the post-Thanksgiving sales, you ought to be there first thing on Thanksgiving itself, with many major chains now throwing open their doors to shoppers on the holiday. Here are the Thanksgiving opening hours for some of America’s most popular stores.

Open on Thanksgiving

Best Buy: 5pm to 1am

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6pm overnight to 2pm Black Friday

Gap: 6pm overnight to 10pm Black Friday, depending on mall hours

JC Penney: 3pm overnight to 5pm Black Friday

Kohl’s: 6pm overnight to Black Friday

Kmart: 7pm overnight to 2pm Friday

Macy’s: 5pm to 2am

Old Navy: 4pm overnight to midnight Black Friday

RadioShack: 8am to 1pm

Sears: 6pm to midnight

Target: 6pm overnight to late Black Friday

Toys R Us: 5pm overnight to 11pm Black Friday

Walgreens: 8am to 10pm

Walmart: regular opening hours, sales begin at 6pm

Open on Black Friday only

Barnes & Noble: opens 8am

Bed, Bath & Beyond: opens 6am

Costco: opens 9am

Hobby Lobby: opens 8am

Home Depot: opens 6am

Lowe’s: opens 6am

Office Depot: opens 6am

Sam’s Club: opens 7am

Staples: opens 6am

TJ Maxx: opens 7am

