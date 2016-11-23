Forget Black Friday – and wolf down the turkey and trimmings. If you really want to get an early bargain from the post-Thanksgiving sales, you ought to be there first thing on Thanksgiving itself, with many major chains now throwing open their doors to shoppers on the holiday. Here are the Thanksgiving opening hours for some of America’s most popular stores.
Open on Thanksgiving
Best Buy: 5pm to 1am
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6pm overnight to 2pm Black Friday
Gap: 6pm overnight to 10pm Black Friday, depending on mall hours
JC Penney: 3pm overnight to 5pm Black Friday
Kohl’s: 6pm overnight to Black Friday
Kmart: 7pm overnight to 2pm Friday
Macy’s: 5pm to 2am
Old Navy: 4pm overnight to midnight Black Friday
RadioShack: 8am to 1pm
Sears: 6pm to midnight
Target: 6pm overnight to late Black Friday
Toys R Us: 5pm overnight to 11pm Black Friday
Walgreens: 8am to 10pm
Walmart: regular opening hours, sales begin at 6pm
Open on Black Friday only
Barnes & Noble: opens 8am
Bed, Bath & Beyond: opens 6am
Costco: opens 9am
Hobby Lobby: opens 8am
Home Depot: opens 6am
Lowe’s: opens 6am
Office Depot: opens 6am
Sam’s Club: opens 7am
Staples: opens 6am
TJ Maxx: opens 7am
