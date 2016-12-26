Brooklyn-based rapper Troy Ave is in stable condition after sustaining two gunshot wounds on Sunday.

His attorney Scott Lemon told reporters that the rapper and his girlfriend were driving in the Brownsville neighborhood en route to visit family members when a hooded gunman walked up to his vehicle and fired several shots, striking him in the arm and grazing his head. The female passenger in the vehicle went unharmed.

Brooklyn: Rapper Troy Ave was shot in the arm & grazed in the head while driving Maserati on East 91st St & Linden Blvd. @AllisonPapson pic.twitter.com/2k2RrKiBqR — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 26, 2016

The 31-year-old, whose government name is Roland Collins, drove himself to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he’s still recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

In the hours following the shooting, fellow New York rapper 50 Cent visited him in the hospital. 50 posted an image to Instagram and told concerned fans, "Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas."

Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Troy Ave is currently out on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty second-degree attempted murder charges and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting of his 33-year-old bodyguard Ronald “Edgar” McPhatter at a T.I. concert in May. He was also shot during the incident and is suing the venue, Irving Plaza, along with its owner Live Nation for insufficient security.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made following Sunday’s shooting.