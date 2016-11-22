Two things are missing from Trump's preview of his first 100 days in the White House

President-elect Donald Trump just offered a preview of his first 100 days in office.

Trump appeared in a YouTube video on Monday outlining a number of policies he says his administration will seek to enact after he is inaugurated in January.

The message closely resembled the pitch from his days on the campaign trail, highlighting his goals to preserve American jobs and bolster US military defenses.

Here's a list of the initiatives Trump says he wants to pursue starting on Day One:

Trade — issue a notice of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Energy — cancel what Trump described as "job-killing" restrictions on American energy production.

Regulations — the incoming president says he would seek to follow a simple rule: for every new regulation, eliminate two old regulations.

National security — Trump says he will ask the Department of Defense to develop policies that protect US infrastructure from cyberattacks and "all other forms of attacks."

Immigration — ask the Department of Labor to investigate abuses of visa programs that "undercut the American worker."

Ethics reform — institute a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists after they leave the administration, and a lifetime ban on the same officials lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

Two things were missing from Trump's message — any mention of a border wall that he has vowed to build between the US and Mexico, and details on his proposed alternative to the Affordable Care Act.

The border wall was one of Trump's signature campaign promises and an extension of an immigration platform that sought to deport millions of people who are in the US illegally.

On the Affordable Care Act — better known as Obamacare — Trump had promised during his campaign to "repeal and replace" the law as soon as he took office.

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

It is unclear when those initiatives might be taken up. After Trump's first meeting with President Barack Obama days after the election, Trump signaled that he may keep some Obamacare provisions in place.

Additionally, Trump's promise on Monday to push for ethics reform comes at the same time his labyrinthine foreign business connections are being called into question. Last week, amid a flurry of meetings with domestic and international dignitaries, the real-estate mogul also sat down with three Indian business partners who are building a Trump-branded apartment complex near Mumbai.

According to The New York Times, a Trump Organization spokeswoman described the meeting as a "courtesy call."

Trump, who has grown increasingly hostile toward news organizations since he was elected, appeared to address that issue in a tweet late Monday night. He said it was "well known" that he has business dealings around the world. "Only the crooked media makes this a big deal," he wrote in the tweet.

The president-elect's private business interests are widely thought to pose a conflict of interest.

