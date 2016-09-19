The blast in New York city may be related to a foreign terror organisation and could very well be linked to the discovery of explosive at two other locations, officials have revealed.

With security in New York heightened as it prepares to host world leaders at the UN General Assembly, police on Monday revealed the identify of a naturalised citizen from Afghanistan, Ahmad Khan Rahami, who they were looking in connection with Saturday night’s attack that left 29 people injured.

Officials had initially said that while the explosion in the Chelsea neighbourhood was an act of terrorism, they did not believe there were foreign links. However, on Monday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the latest information he had seen, suggested the need to rethink that assumption.

“Today’s information suggests it may be foreign related, but we’ll see where it goes,” he told the Associated Press.

He was speaking soon after investigators named Rahami as a suspect in the Manhattan blast.

Some 29 people were injured when a bomb exploded in a dumpster in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan on Saturday night.

The jittery city was put further on edge when a second device - made from a pressure cooker - was found streets away.

Five more pipebombs were found early on Monday morning in New Jersey.

More follows....