It is called the spin room, or spin alley. And when a US political debate is over, it is where the supporters of the two candidates line up to give pithy sound-bites to the media.

The candidates themselves rarely turn up; in presidential contests it is all but unheard of. But on Monday night, in his latest upending of the usual political rules, Donald Trump appeared in person in the main media hall to try and claim victory in the first political debate.

He even sought praise for his “restraint” in not bringing up the extramarital affairs of his rival’s husband, Bill Clinton.

Mr Trump came out afterwards to spin his own spin (AP)

Asked if had admitted during the debate that he had not paid federal taxes - something he appeared to have done - he said: “I did not say that at all. I hate the way our government spends our taxes. They spend so poorly.”

The spin room is a maddening, chaotic environment. Various spokespeople or “surrogates” for each candidate, take up their position while someone stands next to them carrying a banner bearing their name.

On Monday night, at Hofstra University in Long Island, those spinning for Hillary Clinton included John Podesta, chairman of her campaign and a former Chief of Staff to President Bill Clinton, and Robin Mook, her spokesman.

Also spinning for Ms Clinton were Jennifer Palmieri, her director of communications, and Donna Brazile, a senior Democratic National Committee official

Mr Trump’s spinner included spokesman Jason Miller, Senator Jeff Sessions and Kellyanne Conway, Mr Trump's campaign manager.

Karl Rove tells @IndyUSA 'Trump can win the election but he is the underdog' pic.twitter.com/ah2e9PEIdv — AndrewBuncombe (@AndrewBuncombe) September 26, 2016

Karl Rove, a senior senior advisor to President George W Bush, told The Independent, that he believed Mr Trump had a real chance of winning but that at this point he was “the underdog”. “There are things he can do,” he added.

https://vine.co/v/5rurAq5erB0

James Woolsey, a former director of the CIA and one of the most senior Republicans among the national security establishment to support the New York tycoon, said he thought Mr Trump was much better equipped to the keep the US safe.

“I think he would do a better job and have a strong military. We need to rebuild our military,” he said.

But no one could spin for Donald Trump better than Donald Trump. After a debate that many observers believed Ms Clinton won, the reality television star stopped off to answer questions - many of them softball - from the media.

“I really felt good, I have to tell you,” he said. “Our country is in serious trouble. I think we did very well.”