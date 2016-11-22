Donald Trump is considering Ben Carson for housing secretary

Following Dr Ben Carson’s second opinion on the Trump administration, the president-elected is seriously considering the former neurosurgeon for a position in his cabinet.
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a glowing recommendation for Dr Carson on Tuesday calling him a “greatly talented person who loves people.” If he’s elected, Dr Carson would need to be confirmed by the Senate. He would oversee federal public housing programs and create policies to help eliminate housing discrimination.
It’s currently unclear whether Dr Carson would take the position. Last week, his advisor Armstrong Williams issued a statement saying his client would pass on the position. “Dr Carson feels he has no government experience, he's never run a federal agency,” he said of the man who previously ran for president. “The last thing he would want to do was take a position that could cripple the presidency."
Activists Protest Racism And Hate In Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: People participate in an anti-hate rally at a Brooklyn park named in memory of Beastie Boys band member Adam Yauch after it was defaced with swastikas on November 20, 2016 in New York City. On Friday, the park and playground was spray painted with swastikas and the message "Go Trump". Hundreds of people, many with their children, listened to community leaders and Beastie Boys member Adam Horovitz condemn racism and intolerance. Following the election of Donald Trump as president, there has been a surge of incidents of racist activities reported. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Just a few days later, after some apparent soul-searching, Dr Carson reconsidered, telling Fox News that he was leaning toward taking a Cabinet position if given the opportunity. “Basically, I’ve said my preference is to be outside and to act as an adviser, but if after going through the process they all conclude it would be much better to have me in the Cabinet, I would have to give that very serious consideration,” he said. “It’s just not my preference.”
