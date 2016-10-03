Nigel Farage is set to attend the next US presidential debate at the invitation of Donald Trump.

The former Ukip leader, who has been informally advising the Republican candidate, is expected to be in the audience at the second election clash, which is being held next Sunday.

Mr Farage, who spoke at a rally for the controversial presidential hopeful in August, has warned Mr Trump not to "get in a cat fight" with rival Hillary Clinton.

In an interview with American news channel CNN, he said: "Don't let her get under your skin.

"Whatever abuse she throws at you, ignore her. Don't defend yourself. There's no point. There isn't time."

Mr Farage said the Republican should "talk to people sitting at home in their living rooms".

"Don't get involved in a catfight with Hillary."

Mr Farage said voters "want change" in the November election.

He added: "I think that Trump is being portrayed in the British press as misogynistic and almost racist, and that's what people haven't liked very much.

"We are exactly 100 days on from the big Brexit vote that happened here in the United Kingdom and the reason Brexit happened was a very large number of people who had not voted in previous elections, or in some cases had never voted in their lives, went out to vote against the establishment.

"I think the appeal that Trump has got in America is to say: 'Look, we have got this stranglehold for the last couple of decades of big banks, big businesses and big politics who may have done well for themselves but they haven't bettered your lives."'

