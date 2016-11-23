A number of Democrats have reportedly agreed to break with tradition and vote against Donald Trump when the Electoral College meets on December 19 in an unlikely attempt to block his presidency.

At least half a dozen Democratic electors are preparing to lobby voters in other states in an attempt to keep the Republican out of the White House but, more significantly, also to undermine the legitimacy of the institution.

The voters, who are mostly former Bernie Sanders supporters from Washington state and Colorado, are pushing for other electors to ignore their oaths by voting against Mr Trump.

It is extremely rare for an elector to disobey the will of the public, and in certain states voters are bound by state law to follow the popular vote.

However, even if a number of “faithless electors” vote against convention, they're unlikely to persuade the necessary 37 Republican electors to reject Mr Trump.

At last count, Mr Trump had won 290 electoral votes, while Hillary Clinton had gained 232. The results in Michigan, which has 16 electoral votes, remain too close to call. A 270-vote majority is needed for a candidate to win the presidency.

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

However the Democratic electors are pushing to undermine the entire Electoral College system and they hope their efforts could bring about major changes to the 228-year run constitutional process.

"I do think that a byproduct would be a serious look into Electoral College reform," Democratic elector Micheal Baca, from Colorado, told Politico.

"If it gets into the House, the controversy and the uncertainty that would immediately blow up into a political firestorm in the U.S. would cause enough people — my hope is — to look at the whole concept of the Electoral College," said another elector involved in the anti-Trump planning.

After a bloody campaign wounding both Democrat and Republican camps, the group is reportedly considering urging electors to also oppose Ms Clinton, and partner with Republicans in support of a new candidate like Mitt Romney or John Kasich.

"If you could get eight or 10 Trump electors to vote for someone else then that would probably get people's attention," said George Edwards III, a political science professor and Electoral College expert at Texas A&M University.

"We haven't ever had that many faithless electors in one election."

The Electoral College is made up of 538 members and the number of electors is determined by the number of senators and representatives for each state.

If the defectors go ahead with their plan on 19 December, it will be the most “faithless electors” since 1808, when six declined to vote for James Madison.

The Electoral College has becoming increasingly problematic for the Democratic party in recent years. In 2000, George W. Bush took to the White House despite Al Gore winning the popular vote. In 2016, Ms Clinton led the popular vote over Mr Trump by about 1.7 million votes as of Monday morning.