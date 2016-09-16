Bernie Sanders is returning to the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton making several appearances at college towns through Ohio where she appears to be in a dead heat with Donald Trump.

With so much at stake in the Buckeye State, Mr Sanders has been given the key mission over this weekend of firing up the energy of younger voters, with whom he was so popular when he gave Ms Clinton a run for her money during the primaries before she clinched the nomination.

It is an effort that won’t be left to Senator Sanders alone, the Democratic Socialist Senator from Vermont. Also making stops in Ohio this weekend will be Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Both are popular figures with the progressive left of the Democratic Party who have agreed to help defeat Mr Trump in what remains of the election campaign even if they have both put Ms Clinton on notice that they expect her to give more than lip service to their liberal ideals.

“He is pathetic,” Mr Sanders said of Mr Trump on Friday, commenting on the Republican’s meandering on the issue of whether President Barack Obama was or was not born in America. “This goes to the root of what Trump’s campaign is about - it’s about bigotry,” he told CNN.

The deployment of Mr Sanders and Ms Warren to Ohio is a sign, however, of growing nervousness in the Clinton campaign of a recent narrowing of the national polls and polls in swing states. Keeping Mr Trump at bay in states like Florida and Ohio - no Republican has won the White House without winning Ohio first - is crucial for Ms Clinton’s campaign.

In Ohio, both senators will be emphasising Ms Clinton’s education plans, particular to eliminate college tuition fees for less well-off Americans and to make attendance at community college free, as well as the possibility of studying without accumulating debt, for every young person.

Mr Sanders’ tour has been billed as a ‘Weekend of Action’and will see him attending events in Canton, Kent and Akron in northern Ohio. He will also stress other issues popular with younger votes including action to combat climate change, widening access to health care and Ms Clinton’s commitment to raise the minimum wage.

This country and this planet cannot afford to elect people who continue to believe that climate change is a hoax. https://t.co/V35rya3nbf — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 15, 2016

“What every American - Democrat, Republican, independent - has got to ask themselves, issue by issue, (is), ‘Who is the better candidate for them, for the middle class, for working families?’” Mr Sanders told USAToday.

“And if you go through the issues - raising the minimum wage, pay equity, family leave, making public colleges and universities tuition free, climate change - on all of those issues and many, many others, clearly Hillary Clinton is far and away the superior candidate. That’s what has to be dealt with and that’s the point that we’ll try to make.”

As well as reminding millennial voters in Ohio of the basics of Ms Clinton’s platform, Ms Sanders will also be urging them to register vote before a mid-October deadline. While the Clinton campaign has vastly superior on-the-ground get-out-the-vote organising infrastructures in all the swing states, there is still concern that she is suffering from an excitement deficit.

Concerns about likely turn-out will be especially key where victories for Ms Clinton may rest in part on ensuring that minorities go to the voting stations on 8 November. That means firing up the African American vote in Ohio, especially in those northern urban centres like Akron and Cleveland. In Florida the campaign is also very focused on getting Hispanic voters to the polls.

That will also mean encouraging voters to engage in early voting in those states that allow it. “The time I want Bernie - and I love him - is for early voting,” Donna Brazile, the interim chair of the Demoratic National Committee, said. “Bernie Sanders is going to help Democrats up and down the ticket.”

In 2012, some 35% of ballots were cast early. This year, 37 states and the District of Columbia allow some form of early voting. Indeed early voting will begin first in several states - Idaho, Minnesota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming - on 23 September. In other words, in one week.

Ohio is among the battleground states where Mr Trump and Ms Clinton are suddenly in a dead heat or he may just be slightly ahead. A Suffolk University poll released on Thursday showed the Republcan ahead in the state 42-39 per cent, within the margin of error. The poll showed him comfortably ahead of Ms Clinton in Ohio among younger voters