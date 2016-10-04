Joe Biden slams Donald Trump for saying veterans with PTSD aren’t strong

While Vice President Joe Biden spoke at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton on Monday, he addressed Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding veterans with mental health disorders.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump said veterans who suffer from mental issues after serving in the military aren’t strong and “can’t handle it.” Mr Biden, whose son Beau served in the Iraq war, slammed Mr Trump for his comments.

“Where in the hell is he from?” Mr Biden told supporters in Florida, who initially laughed at his question. “No, no, no, no. This is deadly earnest.”

He said that he’s received daily updates on the troops serving in Iraq, and told the story of a soldier whom he tried to give a Silver Star for bravery.

“When I went to pin it on him in front of the entire brigade he stood and looked at me and said, ‘Sir I don’t want the medal. I don’t want the medal.’ You know why? He said he died. ‘He died Mr vice president I don’t want the medal,'” Mr Biden said angrily. “How many nights does that kid go to sleep seeing that image in his head, dealing with it?”

Mr Biden also called Mr Trump “thoroughly” and “completely uninformed."