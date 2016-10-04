Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence are going head-to-head tonight for the first and only vice-presidential debate in the race to the White House. The contest will be held in Farmville, Virginia and moderated by Elaine Quijano of CBS News, who’s the first Asian-American to host any presidential debate.

The debate could open new lines of attacks for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to use against each other the next time they face-off. Instead of trading insults, Mr Kaine will likely work to promote Ms Clinton’s positive persona and Mr Pence will work to share Mr Trump’s anti-establishment message. Still, the most interesting aspect of Tuesday night’s debate will be how well each candidate can handle their running mate’s controversy.

When

The debate begins at 9pm EST (6pm PST) on Tuesday night.

TV

ABC, CBS, CNBC, CNN, NBC, Fox News, PBS, Univision, Telemundo, MSNBC and C-SPAN will all air the VP debate.

Livestream

Many sites are offering streams for Tuesday’s debate. ABC News is teaming up with YouTube, Bloomberg is partnering with Twitter, and ABC News is joining Facebook Live to stream the event.

Radio

NPR News is airing coverage of the debate with anchor Robert Siegel from 9 to 11pm EST (6 to 8pm EST).

Hashtags

If you’re following the debate you can use the hashtags #debates or #debates2016.