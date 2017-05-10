The Glacier National Park in Montana is eventually going to need a new name.

A study of its 37 ‘named’ glaciers and two others on US Forest Service land in the state found that they have reduced in size by an average of nearly 40 per cent since 1966, with some losing up to 85 per cent of their ice.

Only 26 should actually be classified as glaciers as the other 13 are no longer larger than 25 acres, the benchmark used to decide if an area of ice is big enough to count.

Early last century, there were an estimated 150 glaciers larger than 25 acres in the national park, which gets 2.9 million visitors a year.

The perimeter of Chaney Glacier in Glacier National Park in 1966, 1998, 2005, and 2015 ( USGS )

Professor Andrew Fountain, who worked with the US Geological Survey (USGS) to map the glaciers, said ice in mountain ranges had been melting for decades across the world.

“While the shrinkage in Montana is more severe than some other places in the US, it is in line with trends that have been happening on a global scale,” he said.

The researchers studied aerial photographs and satellite images of the glaciers in the late summers of 1966, 1998, 2005 and 2015/2016, when the seasonal snow melted to reveal the glacial ice beneath.

They also visited areas to investigate places that were covered by rock debris.

Retreating glaciers can have dramatic effects.

Recently scientists reported an entire river had vanished after meltwater was diverted from one river basin to another in Canada.

In Montana, there are fears it could affect tourism as well as the mountain ecosystem.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

USGS scientist Dr Daniel Fagre said: “The park-wide loss of ice can have ecological effects on aquatic species by changing stream water volume, water temperature and run-off timing in the higher elevations of the park.”

Lisa McKeon, a USGS scientist who has been monitoring the changes to the glaciers since 1997, said their retreat helped illustrate just how warmer it was getting — and why.

“Tracking these small alpine glaciers has been instrumental in describing climate change effects on Glacier National Park to park management and the public.”