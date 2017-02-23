Alan Colmes was the liberal whom Fox News viewers learned to love and loathe.

For 12 years, the New York-born comedian and broadcaster played the wishy washy liberal who appeared daily alongside the blustering conservative bruiser of Sean Hannity, the co-host of Hannity & Colmes, which ran between 1996 to 2009. Mr Colmes was frequently the target of Mr Hannity’s ire.

On Thursday, it was announced that Mr Colmes had died at the age of 66 after a short illness, and Hr Hannity was among those to pay tribute to his former colleague.

Heartbroken my friend Alan Colmes has died. He lit up the FNC halls w/his kindness & humor. Incredibly positive force. Prayers 4 his family. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 23, 2017

“He was one of life’s most decent, kind and wonderful people you’d ever want to meet,” Mr Hannity said in a statement.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer had first announced the news during the morning's broadcast.

“We have, yet again, some sad news to report here at the Fox News Channel,” said Mr Hemmer.

“Fox News contributor and frequent guest here in America’s Newsroom, Alan Colmes, has passed away.”

Fox spokeswoman Dana Klinghoffer also confirmed his death. Fox also aired a statement from his family saying that he had died on Thursday morning, and asked for privacy. Mr Colmes is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley.

Alan Colmes was always a gentleman...always kind...a wonderful colleague. pic.twitter.com/VxQimzE3bZ — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) February 23, 2017

Mr Colmes was a New York City native who worked for years in radio and stand-up comedy before joining Fox in 1996.

Mr Colmes also was an author, his books including Thank the Liberals and Red, White & Liberal.