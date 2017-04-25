Donald Trump has claimed his administration 'will not stand' for Canada making business tough for US dairy farmers in border states.

"Canada has made business for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin and other border states very difficult," Mr Trump tweeted. "We will not stand for this. Watch!"

The tweet echoed comments reportedly made by Mr Trump at a closed-door meeting with conservative journalists the night before. Breitbart News, who was present at the event, reported Mr Trump claimed dairy farmers in Wisconsin and upstate New York are getting "killed by NAFTA."

Canada maintains a high tariff on imported dairy products, which dissuades American dairy farmers from selling many of their products in the country. At the meeting, however, Mr Trump reportedly claimed Canadian tariffs were hurting American dairy farmers in the US market, too.

Telling reporters he would “address” Canadian dairy imports, Mr Trump said, “It’s going to mean that farmers are going to start selling milk in our country.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shot back quickly, telling Bloomberg, “The US has a $400 million dairy surplus with Canada so it’s not Canada that’s the challenge here.”

Canadian officials have blamed global dairy overproduction, not Canadian policies, for American dairy farmers’ woes.