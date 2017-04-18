The number of immigrants with no criminal records arrested has more than doubled under President Donald Trump.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement made 21,362 arrests from January to mid-March, representing a rise of roughly one-third compared to 16,104 during the same period last year, The Washington Post reported.

The number of non-criminals arrested doubled to 5,441, suggesting Mr Trump's administration is enforcing immigration laws more aggressively than the previous administration.

"As [Homeland Security] Secretary [John F] Kelly has made clear, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement," ICE spokeswoman Jennifer Elzea said in a statement.

Audible groans as Trump announces agency solely to report immigrant crime

Mr Trump previously issued executive orders putting all undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation, but told CBS News' 60 Minutes he would focus on criminals before deciding what to do with undocumented immigrants, who he described as "terrific people".

He has also previously suggested he would publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

There has also been a huge drop in the number of people arrested for crossing the Mexico border into the US since Mr Trump took office.

Fewer than 12,500 were caught at the southern border in March, the lowest monthly figure in at least 17 years and the second month in a row border arrests dropped sharply.

However, experts on migration and those working in shelters said the real "Trump effect" could have pushed fearful people to move up their journeys to get into the US before he took office.