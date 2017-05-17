Donald Trump’s alleged divulgence of highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister and ambassador, has confirmed Israel’s “worst fears”, an intelligence official from the Middle Eastern state has reportedly said.

The US President is said to have “spontaneously” told Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Kislyak top secret information about Isis at a meeting in the White House last week, according to The Washington Post.

It is thought the information came from Israel through a sensitive intelligence sharing arrangement and White House officials took steps to contain the damage after the meeting, placing calls to the CIA and National Security Agency.

Now an Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Buzzfeed News, has said the President's leak confirmed his country's "worst fears".

National Security Advisor HR McMaster says Trump's conversations with Russian officials were 'wholly appropriate'

"We have an arrangement with America which is unique to the world of intelligence sharing," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. "We do not have this relationship with any other country,"

“To know that this intelligence is shared with others, without our prior knowledge?" he added. "That is, for us, our worst fears confirmed.”

Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot reported in January that US intelligence agents had warned Israel’s officials against sharing sensitive information with Mr Trump's administration.

Israeli intelligence agents were concerned that information given to Russia could be passed on to Iran, it reported.

Moscow and Tehran have formed alliances in conflicts such as in Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria. Iran severed all diplomatic ties with Israel following the 1979 revolution in the country.

The biggest names involved in the Trump-Russia investigation







11 show all The biggest names involved in the Trump-Russia investigation



















1/11 Paul Manafort Mr Manafort is a Republican strategist and former Trump campaign manager. He resigned from that post over questions about his extensive lobbying overseas, including in Ukraine where he represented pro-Russian interests. Getty Images

2/11 Mike Flynn Mr Flynn was named as Trump's national security adviser but was forced to resign from his post for inappropriate communication with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. He had misrepresented a conversation he had with Mr Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence, telling him wrongly that he had not discussed sanctions with the Russian. Getty Images

3/11 Sergey Kislyak Mr Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US, is at the centre of the web said to connect President Donald Trump's campaign with Russia. Reuters

4/11 Roger Stone Mr Stone is a former Trump adviser who worked on the political campaigns of Richard Nixon, George HW Bush, and Ronald Reagan. Mr Stone claimed repeatedly in the final months of the campaign that he had backchannel communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and that he knew the group was going to dump damaging documents to the campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton - which did happen. Mr Stone also had contacts with the hacker Guccier 2.0 on Twitter, who claimed to have hacked the DNC and is linked to Russian intelligence services. Getty Images

5/11 Jeff Sessions The US attorney general was forced to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation after it was learned that he had lied about meeting with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

6/11 Carter Page Mr Page is a former advisor to the Trump campaign and has a background working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch. Mr Page met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Mr Page had invested in oil companies connected to Russia and had admitted that US Russia sanctions had hurt his bottom line. Reuters

7/11 Jeffrey "JD" Gorden Mr Gordon met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republian National Convention to discuss how the US and Russia could work together to combat Islamist extremism should then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump win the election. The meeting came days before a massive leak of DNC emails that has been connected to Russia. Creative Commons

8/11 Jared Kushner Mr Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a key adviser to the White House. He met with a Russian banker appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December. Mr Kushner has said he did so in his role as an adviser to Mr Trump while the bank says he did so as a private developer. Mr Kushner has also volunteered to testify in the Senate about his role helping to arrange meetings between Trump advisers and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

9/11 James Comey Mr Comey was fired from his post as head of the FBI by President Donald Trump. The timing of Mr Comey's firing raised questions around whether or not the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign may have played a role in the decision. Getty Images

10/11 Preet Bharara Mr Bahara refused, alongside 46 other US district attorney's across the country, to resign once President Donald Trump took office after previous assurances from Mr Trump that he would keep his job. Mr Bahara had been heading up several investigations including one into one of President Donald Trump's favorite cable television channels Fox News. Several investigations would lead back to that district, too, including those into Mr Trump's campaign ties to Russia, and Mr Trump's assertion that Trump Tower was wiretapped on orders from his predecessor. Getty Images

11/11 Sally Yates Ms Yates, a former Deputy Attorney General, was running the Justice Department while President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general awaited confirmation. Ms Yates was later fired by Mr Trump from her temporary post over her refusal to implement Mr Trump's first travel ban. She had also warned the White House about potential ties former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to Russia after discovering those ties during the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Getty Images

The White House initially denied reports about Mr Trump's cooments.

“The story that came out tonight as reported is false,” HR McMaster, The US's National Security Adviser, told reporters.

He added that the leaders reviewed a range of common threats including to civil aviation.

“At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed," he said. "The President did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known... I was in the room. It didn't happen."

However, in an early morning tweet, Mr Trump said he had the "absolute right" to share facts pertaining to terrorism.

Under current US law, the president has the power to declassify information as he or she sees fit.

In an off-camera briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared to confirm intelligence was passed on by Mr Trump.

Asked whether the US had reached out to the ally that provided the information, he replied: “I'm not going to comment on specifically where it came from.”

He added: “My understanding is the President, of course, has classification authority…so the President can always discuss common threats or common issues with other heads of government or other government officials as he deems appropriate to tackle the threats our country faces.”