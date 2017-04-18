In the lead up to a North Korea nuclear test, the White House said it was deploying aircraft carriers to the Sea of Japan except the carrier was actually travelling in the opposite direction.

The USS Carl Vinson and four other ships in its fleet were actually headed to the Indian Ocean for scheduled joint exercises with the Australian Navy, the New York Times reported.

However, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said “the forward deployment is deterrence, presence. It’s prudent.”

Mr Spicer explained that the armada “steaming” towards the Sea of Japan within striking distance of Pyongyang gave President Trump “options in the region.”

On 18 April, the White House attributed the error in carrier position as a miscommunication between Pacific Command, who the White House said prematurely announced the deployment to the Sea of Japan, and a garbled explanation from Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis.

Publicising the mistake in location came on the heels of Mr Trump’s air strike in Syria and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, seen by many as tone-setting move for US foreign policy during the Trump administration.

After the meeting between the two leaders, Mr Trump - who once accused China of currency manipulation and threatened to place 45 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports - changed his tune.

He said he has “great respect” for Mr Xi and that he felt China was a partner in countering the nuclear threat in North Korea.

The New York Times reported that the error would not have come to light save for a picture posted by the US Navy on its website showing the Vinson travelling through the Sunda Strait in Indonesia.

The Defence Department has now said the Vinson is travelling back up north and should arrive near the Korean peninsula sometime during the week of 24 April.

Mr Mattis called the North Korea nuclear test, which failed within five seconds of launch, a “reckless act” but has not issued a statement on the USS Vinson error.

Todd A Weiler, the former Assistant Secretary of Defence for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, told The Independent said the Vinson error could be due to a lack of political leadership within the Pentagon.

Mr Mattis has left several key deputy and assistant positions vacant. Politico reported in March 2017 that he was facing opposition from Republicans for pushing for holdovers from the Obama administration and not aggressively pushing for a larger defence budget.

Mr Weiler said he had not heard of any specific miscommunication issues but the lack of political appointees “creates the obvious lack of direction on the President’s policies.”

“It allows career civil servants that are temporarily sitting in these positions to conduct their personal agendas, which can be counter to the former and current President’s agenda,” Mr Weiler said.

He also noted however that it could just be a problem with the way the White House interprets facts.

“The Navy would never have said or suggested” the Vinson’s arrival in the Sea of Japan “without knowing,” Mr Weiler said.