Donald Trump 'is a friend to everybody', says Saudi foreign minister

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump can be "a friend to everybody."

Although Mr Trump signed an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, of which Saudi Arabia was not included, Adel al-Jubeir said he believed the US president could be a friend to the Arab world.

"I believe Donald Trump is a friend to everybody potentially," he told CNBC at the Munich Security Conference last weekend.

The former Saudi ambassador to the US added: "I have no basis to question his motives.

"I believe that he wants to do what is best for America and this is what every leader should do for his country."

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The day after he made his remarks, Mr Jubeir reasserted Saudi Arabia's support for a Palestinian state after Mr Trump said peace in the Middle East does not depend on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"You have a peace deal which essentially calls for a settlement based on two states living side by side in peace and security," he said.

He added: "[A] Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the just settlement of refugees and just sharing water resources. This is the settlement that we believe is a fair and just settlement."

Last week, Mr Trump said he could accept a two-state or one-state solution if it is agreed upon by all sides.

However, administration officials later said the US absolutely supports a two-state solution.