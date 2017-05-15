The newly-crowned Miss USA has created controversy with her comment that healthcare in the US “is a privilege” rather than a right, as argued by many Americans amid the debate on Obamacare.

Kára McCullough, representing Washington, DC, is a scientist at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the nation’s capital.

During the question-and-answer portion of the competition, Ms McCullough was asked about the hot-button issue of healthcare: “Do you think affordable health care for all US citizens is a right or a privilege, and why?”

Republicans in the House of Representatives chalked up a victory for Donald Trump recently by passing a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. It does not contain the same provisions of guaranteed coverage and many critics say the new plan will increase premiums if implemented.

The plan still has to be reviewed and approved by the Senate.

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” Ms McCullough said. “As a government employee, I am granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs.”

Ms McCullough said that the US needs to “continue to cultivate this environment where we’re given the opportunities” for jobs and healthcare.

Social media reacted instantly, some people, with praise and many others with criticism.

Do not take your political advice from this #MissUSA. Healthcare is a right, not a privilege. https://t.co/O7nnQw8IqV — deray mckesson (@deray) May 15, 2017

@MissUSA You do realize that even if someone has a job, that doesn't guarantee health care because of pre-existing conditions? #MissUSA — BarryBeingBarry (@barrybeingbarry) May 15, 2017

The thing about Miss DC is she's correct--healthcare IS still a privilege, not a right. It's just that that's what's wrong with our system. — maura quint (@behindyourback) May 15, 2017

For those that think that Healthcare should be a "Right", I don't see them making a lot of effort to amend the Constitution. 🤔 #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/qAK1ZinkvY — David Burke (@ConservativeTht) May 15, 2017

Other contestants were asked about teenage suicide, how the US should be viewed by the rest of the world, and women’s rights.

Ms McCullough also said that "as a woman scientist in the government, I'd like to lately transpose the word 'feminism' to 'equalism,'" adding that women and and men are equal in the work place.

Her healthcare answer proved to be controversial, but also the winner of the competition - marking the second consecutive year Washington, DC has won the crown.