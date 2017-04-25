Top Trump adviser storms out of panel discussion after questions on his ties to Nazi group

One of Donald Trump's senior advisers stormed out of a cybersecurity conference after allegedly yelling “fake news” at student protesters.

Sebastian Gorka walked off the stage during a panel discussion at Georgetown University after being questioned by students over his alleged links to a nationalist group in Hungary with wartime links to the Nazis.

The Deputy Assistant to the White House has been forced to deny the is an anti-semite after he was spotted wearing a medal of the Vitezi Rend (Order of Vitezi), a far-right group formed out of the remains of the fascist Second World War government which helped Nazis deport Jews to concentration camps, during the inauguration.

Dr Gorka,who has been seen wearing it in public on several different occasions, has defended the medal as he said it belonged to his late father and he was honouring him by wearing it.

His father was reported given the medal in 1979 while living in exile for his resistance to the Soviet occupation of Hungary after the war.

Dr Gorka stormed out after receiving a grilling from protesters standing at the back of the lecture hall and holding up signs such as one saying “Gorka’s Gotta Go”.

After receiving several questions about his links to Vitezi Rend and allegations of anti-Muslim rhetoric on Breitbart, where he previously served worked as an editor, he told the students they were “victims of fake news”, Bloomberg reported.

He said his experience of the media in the White House had been “a superb case study of fake news”.

He denied that he or any member of the White House team was an anti-semite and argued that the Trump administration was one of the “most pro-Israeli administrations in US history”.

Dr Gorka, who once advised Hungary’s right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, then said he was leaving the stage to allow his colleagues to “actually get questions about the issues on the table”.

The former security analyst, who was born in London during his parents’ exile and is former British Army reservist, was accused of hiding his links to the Vitezi Rend when he applied to become a naturalised American citizen in 2007.

The group is on a list of organisations which are regarded as having been “under the direction of the Nazi Government of Germany” by the State Department which makes any member ineligible for US citizenship.

Last month, three Democrat Senators asked the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department to investigate the allegations after a Jewish newspaper, The Tablet, published an investigation claiming Dr Gorka himself was a formal member of the Vitezi Rend.

Dr Gorka, who is married to American heiress Katherine Fairfax Cornell, has denied any allegations the

The modern-day Vitezi Rend says it denounces facism and anti-semitism.