In a victory for Donald Trump, a limited version of his travel ban is set to take effect in less than 72 hours.

While chaos erupted at airports in January during the rollout of his first executive order on the issue, less disorder is expected Thursday.

What has happened?

The Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether Mr Trump’s travel ban is lawful when the justices return for their next term, which begins in October.

In the meantime, a limited version of his order will be implemented starting on Thursday.

Who will be allowed to come to the US?

The justices determined that foreigners with a “bona fide” relationship to a person or entity in the US wouldn’t be prohibited from entering the country. However, those applying for visas who have no such connections to the US could be barred.

There is uncertainty about what constitutes a “bona fide” relationship.

Jeremy McKinney, a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association’s executive committee, told The Independent that a majority of the ban’s implementation will take place at consular posts outside of the US and at pre-inspection sites at international airports inside and outside the country.

Thousands march against Donald Trump in LGBT rights parade







8 show all Thousands march against Donald Trump in LGBT rights parade













1/8 AP

2/8 AP

3/8 AP

4/8 Gil Mendez, of San Francisco, holds a sign to honor the victims of the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando as he marches during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington AP

5/8 AFP/Getty Images

6/8 AP

7/8 AFP/Getty Images

8/8 AP

He said the ban will likely only affect a small portion of visa-seekers from the six countries from which the administration wants to ban travel – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“We’re still trying to imagine a scenario where a current visa-holder or visa-seeker from one of those six countries does not already have the requisite relationship with the person or the entity within the US,” Mr McKinney said.

However, he noted that visa-seekers and visa-holders could face problems at airports – where there don’t have access to legal counsel – if the Trump administration tries to implement a broader interpretation of the travel ban than what was provided by the Supreme Court.

Why is the Supreme Court letting a limited travel ban take effect?

The government argued that a 90-day pause on entry of travellers from six mostly Muslim countries “is necessary to prevent potentially dangerous individuals from entering the United States” as the administration reviews gaps in the government’s screening and vetting procedures for visa applicants and refugees.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







9 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued















1/9 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/9 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC. Mr Trump issued a presidential memorandum in January announcing that the US would withdraw from the trade deal Getty

3/9 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. A signature campaign promise, Mr Trump outlined his intention to build a border wall on the US-Mexico border days after taking office Getty Images

4/9 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House. Mr Trump reinstated a ban on American financial aide being granted to non-governmental organizations that provide abortion counseling, provide abortion referrals, or advocate for abortion access outside of the United States Getty Images

5/9 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

6/9 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. US President Donald Trump's effort to make good on his campaign promise to repeal and replace the healthcare law failed when Republicans failed to get enough votes. Mr Trump has promised to revisit the matter Getty Images

7/9 Donald Trump and 'sanctuary cities' US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January threatening to pull funding for so-called "sanctuary cities" if they do not comply with federal immigration law AP

8/9 Trump and the travel ban US President Donald Trump has attempted twice to restrict travel into the United States from several predominantly Muslim countries. The first attempt, in February, was met with swift opposition from protesters who flocked to airports around the country. That travel ban was later blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The second ban was blocked by a federal judge a day before it was scheduled to be implemented in mid-March SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images

9/9 Trump and climate change US President Donald Trump sought to dismantle several of his predecessor's actions on climate change in March. His order instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to reevaluate the Clean Power Plan, which would cap power plant emissions Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The justices agreed with a lower court’s ruling that people or entities in the US who have relationships with foreign nationals abroad – such as a state university that has admitted a student from one of the six countries – could be harmed by the implementation of the travel ban.

But, the high court also found that no burden is placed on American people or entities if a foreign national with no ties to the US is denied entry.

Why did the Supreme Court’s decision differ from the lower courts’?

Two federal appeals courts blocked critical parts of Mr Trump’s executive order.

In a departure from the lower courts, the Supreme Court wrote that fully blocking Mr Trump’s executive order from being implemented – thereby allowing foreign nationals unconnected to the US to enter the country – “would appreciably injure” the nation’s interests, “without alleviating obvious hardship to anyone else.”

Will the travel ban last?

The ban limits travel for 90 days from the six mostly Muslim countries and suspends the nation’s refugee program for 120 days. But, based on the results of its review of vetting procedures, the Trump administration can lengthen these time periods.