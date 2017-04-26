Donald Trump is reportedly considering disbanding the US ninth circuit of appeals after court judges blocked two of his executive orders.

Mr Trump said he was "absolutely" considering proposals to breakup the "outrageous" court.

"Absolutely, I have," Mr Trump told the Washington Examiner of considering breakup proposals. "There are many people that want to break up the 9th Circuit. It's outrageous."

The US President took to Twitter to criticise the body earlier in the day, saying: "First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!"

