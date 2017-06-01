Donald Trump suggests global conspiracy behind Paris Agreement with activists stealing US wealth

Donald Trump has appeared to suggest that a network of conspirators were pushing the Paris climate agreement in order to steal American wealth.

Mr Trump announced that the United States would be pulling out of that landmark agreement during a speech from the White House Rose Garden, heavily emphasising his belief that the deal hurts American jobs to the benefit of foreign nations.

The Paris climate agreement “handicaps the US economy in order to win praise from the very global activists… that have long sought to gain wealth at our expense,” Mr Trump said in the Rose Garden, before appearing to suggest something a bit more sinister was at work behind the scenes. “You see what’s happening. It’s pretty obvious to those who keep an open mind.”

Withdrawing from the climate agreement drew immediate ire from Democrats in Washington - former President Barack Obama - the international community, and climate activists working to curb or stop the impacts of climate change on the world.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

The decision puts the United States in a small group of nations that are not a part of the Paris accord. While the US played a pivotal roll in leading negotiations on the Paris climate change agreement under the direction of former President Barack Obama, it now sits with just Nicaragua and Syria outside of the global group participating in Paris.

Related video: Trump announces exit from the Paris climate agreement



While Mr Trump argued that he was acting in order to boost American energy jobs and security, major energy companies urged him not to retreat from the Paris accord in the weeks leading up to his announcement. That included the CEO of Shell, as well Exxon shareholders, the former employer of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Mr Trump had previously said that he thinks that climate change is a hoax, and had openly mocked the concept on the 2016 campaign trail.