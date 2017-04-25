A judge in San Francisco has blocked Donald Trump's executive order withholding funds from sanctuary cities that fail to comply with federal immigration demands.

The block came after San Francisco and Santa Clara Counties asked the courts to intervene, arguing that more than $1 billion was at stake for each of them.

The court's intervention is another setback for Mr Trump, who has struggled to secure a major legislative victory in his first 100 days in office and has has been challenged by opponents on some of his highest profile executive actions aimed at fulfilling campaign promises. That includes two controversial travel bans that were halted in federal courts that would have restricted travel into the United States from several predominantly Muslim countrie.

More follows