America's relationship with Russia at all-time low and deteriorating, says US Secretary of State

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that relations between the US and Russia are at an all-time low and getting worse. The goal right now, he says, is to stabilise the relationship.

But America's top diplomat also said that efforts to work with Moscow on the ongoing crisis in Syria are "progressing in a positive way". The two countries have frequently been at odds when it comes to the civil war there, and Russia suspended an agreement for military cooperation with the US in April after American forces launched missile strikes in the Middle Eastern country.

During testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Mr Tillerson also said that he stands by the Trump administration's plan to make steep cuts to America's diplomatic and foreign aid budget.

"I'm convinced we can maximise the effectiveness of these programmes and continue to offer America's helping hand in the world", he said.

It isn't the first time that Mr Tillerson has mentioned a poor rapport between Washington and Moscow. Mr Tillerson and President Donald Trump both said that the relationship was strained in April, after the secretary of State returned from a trip to Russia. Mr Tillerson's Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, agreed with him at the time, and said that the relationship could be improved.

The two countries have repeatedly asserted, however, that they are unified in their vision to stabilise Syria, and to combat international terrorism.

1/11 Paul Manafort Mr Manafort is a Republican strategist and former Trump campaign manager. He resigned from that post over questions about his extensive lobbying overseas, including in Ukraine where he represented pro-Russian interests. Getty

2/11 Mike Flynn Mr Flynn was named as Trump's national security adviser but was forced to resign from his post for inappropriate communication with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. He had misrepresented a conversation he had with Mr Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence, telling him wrongly that he had not discussed sanctions with the Russian. Getty Images

3/11 Sergey Kislyak Mr Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US, is at the centre of the web said to connect President Donald Trump's campaign with Russia. Reuters

4/11 Roger Stone Mr Stone is a former Trump adviser who worked on the political campaigns of Richard Nixon, George HW Bush, and Ronald Reagan. Mr Stone claimed repeatedly in the final months of the campaign that he had backchannel communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and that he knew the group was going to dump damaging documents to the campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton - which did happen. Mr Stone also had contacts with the hacker Guccier 2.0 on Twitter, who claimed to have hacked the DNC and is linked to Russian intelligence services. Getty Images

5/11 Jeff Sessions The US attorney general was forced to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation after it was learned that he had lied about meeting with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

6/11 Carter Page Mr Page is a former advisor to the Trump campaign and has a background working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch. Mr Page met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Mr Page had invested in oil companies connected to Russia and had admitted that US Russia sanctions had hurt his bottom line. Reuters

7/11 Jeffrey "JD" Gorden Mr Gordon met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republian National Convention to discuss how the US and Russia could work together to combat Islamist extremism should then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump win the election. The meeting came days before a massive leak of DNC emails that has been connected to Russia. Creative Commons

8/11 Jared Kushner Mr Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a key adviser to the White House. He met with a Russian banker appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December. Mr Kushner has said he did so in his role as an adviser to Mr Trump while the bank says he did so as a private developer. Mr Kushner has also volunteered to testify in the Senate about his role helping to arrange meetings between Trump advisers and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

9/11 James Comey Mr Comey was fired from his post as head of the FBI by President Donald Trump. The timing of Mr Comey's firing raised questions around whether or not the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign may have played a role in the decision. Getty Images

10/11 Preet Bharara Mr Bahara refused, alongside 46 other US district attorney's across the country, to resign once President Donald Trump took office after previous assurances from Mr Trump that he would keep his job. Mr Bahara had been heading up several investigations including one into one of President Donald Trump's favorite cable television channels Fox News. Several investigations would lead back to that district, too, including those into Mr Trump's campaign ties to Russia, and Mr Trump's assertion that Trump Tower was wiretapped on orders from his predecessor. Getty Images

11/11 Sally Yates Ms Yates, a former Deputy Attorney General, was running the Justice Department while President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general awaited confirmation. Ms Yates was later fired by Mr Trump from her temporary post over her refusal to implement Mr Trump's first travel ban. She had also warned the White House about potential ties former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to Russia after discovering those ties during the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Getty Images

Beyond Syria, the US has been critical of Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula. Former President Barack Obama's administration imposed sanctions on Russia following that annexation, which was seen by some as an aggressive response to Nato military build-up near Russia, and as a potential signal of President Vladimir Putin's imperialist ambitions by others.

Mr Tillerson has a long history of cooperation with Russia as a private citizen. As an ExxonMobil executive, Mr Tillerson was in charge of the company's Russian operations and took a lead role in helping to develop an oil project in partnership with the Russian government during his tenure.