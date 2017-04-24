Dramatic dashcam footage has captured the moment a girl tumbled from the back of a moving bus.

The four-year-old girl was left injured after falling out of the vehicle as it drove along a busy road in Harrison, Arkansas.

Ryan Ciamponi, a volunteer firefighter, was travelling behind the bus when the accident took place, and can be seen running to the girl as she lay on the ground.

The fall knocked her unconscious and broke her jaw.

She had been sitting towards the back of the bus, which was carrying a group of children, when she managed to open the vehicle’s rear door.

Holding onto the door’s handle, she was flung from the bus as it flew open.

Campioni, who is also a qualified emergency medical technician, rushed to carry the girl to safety from the middle of the busy road.

According to him, she started to wake up as he reached her.

"Then the shock kicked in in her little body and she started kicking and screaming 'where's my mommy?'" he told Fox News.

"Stuff like that is really heartbreaking," he added.

Fisherman trapped in frozen lake rescued in less than 10 minutes

Other children in the bus alerted the bus driver who subsequently pulled over.

A police official reported the girl to be in ‘good shape’ the following morning.

He added that nothing criminal was involved in the accident and no charges would be filed.